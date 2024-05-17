Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Short Interest Update

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the April 15th total of 101,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 959.0 days.

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of LNZNF opened at $37.80 on Friday. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average of $36.72.

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and markets wood-based cellulosic fibers for the textile and nonwoven sectors, and industrial applications. The company operates through Division Fiber, Division Pulp, and Others segments. It offers lyocell and modal fibers for applications in textiles products, such as denim, activewear, and lingerie and underwear; hygiene articles, which include baby wipes, facial sheet masks, and surface cleaning; and protective wear, engineered products, and packaging products under the LENZING, TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING ECOVERO brand names.

