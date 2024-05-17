Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Short Interest Up 7.3% in April

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the April 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LEFUF opened at $16.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04. Leon’s Furniture has a twelve month low of $11.99 and a twelve month high of $16.95.

About Leon’s Furniture

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

