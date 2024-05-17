Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Short Interest Up 7.3% in April

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the April 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.
Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LEFUF opened at $16.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04. Leon’s Furniture has a twelve month low of $11.99 and a twelve month high of $16.95.
About Leon’s Furniture
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Leon’s Furniture
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Small Cap Techs Gaining Traction for Investors
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Squarespace’s Buyout Signals a Recovering Financial Market
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.