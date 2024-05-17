Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Short Interest Up 9.1% in April

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,524,300 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the April 15th total of 1,397,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 881,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Liberty Gold Stock Performance
LGDTF stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.22. Liberty Gold has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.39.
About Liberty Gold
