Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Short Interest Up 9.1% in April

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,524,300 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the April 15th total of 1,397,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 881,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Liberty Gold Stock Performance

LGDTF stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.22. Liberty Gold has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.39.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Türkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

