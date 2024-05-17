Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) PT Raised to $20.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LSPD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.58.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.21. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $21.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.34.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 44.1% during the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

