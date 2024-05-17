Liontown Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LINRF) Short Interest Update

Liontown Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LINRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,529,100 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 21,272,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,309.8 days.

Liontown Resources Price Performance

Shares of LINRF opened at C$0.93 on Friday. Liontown Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.55 and a 1-year high of C$2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.86.

Get Liontown Resources alerts:

About Liontown Resources

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship property is the Kathleen Valley lithium project located in Perth, Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Liontown Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontown Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.