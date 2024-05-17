Liontown Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LINRF) Short Interest Update

Liontown Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LINRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,529,100 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 21,272,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,309.8 days.
Shares of LINRF opened at C$0.93 on Friday. Liontown Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.55 and a 1-year high of C$2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.86.
