Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Downgraded to Neutral at Guggenheim

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

LAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.55.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $269.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.59. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $213.48 and a 12 month high of $331.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.87.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by ($1.74). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.87%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 28.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $35,109.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,847.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 5,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 509.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 80.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

