Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $300.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $270.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th.

Littelfuse Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $249.45 on Friday. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $309.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.13.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $535.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.08 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total value of $366,406.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,086 shares in the company, valued at $742,923.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total value of $1,568,179.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,583.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total transaction of $366,406.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,923.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,959. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Littelfuse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $150,004,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 313,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,080,000 after purchasing an additional 216,985 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 158,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,410,000 after buying an additional 97,535 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 88.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 166,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,278,000 after buying an additional 78,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 113,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,354,000 after buying an additional 69,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

