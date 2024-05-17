Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Rating Lowered to Sector Underperform at Scotiabank

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MAC. Citigroup raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point decreased their target price on Macerich from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Get Macerich alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAC

Macerich Stock Up 1.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97. Macerich has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.38.

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 655,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,277,472.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 655,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,277,472.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Volk acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,629.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 163,365 shares of company stock worth $2,358,681 and have sold 172,964 shares worth $2,940,030. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in Macerich by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 81,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Macerich by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Macerich by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 425,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.