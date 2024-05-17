Mark Bly Acquires 15,000 Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Stock

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) Director Mark Bly acquired 15,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.42 per share, with a total value of C$51,300.00.

Baytex Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at C$4.69 on Friday. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$3.83 and a 1-year high of C$6.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 9.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.6404342 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is currently -20.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price target on Baytex Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.48.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

