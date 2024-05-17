Mark Brosius Sells 175 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.22, for a total transaction of $67,763.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Brosius also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

On Monday, May 13th, Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00.

On Thursday, March 7th, Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.30, for a total value of $77,086.80.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Mark Brosius sold 32 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.29, for a total transaction of $12,105.28.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock opened at $396.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $384.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $403.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.