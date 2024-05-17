Mark Brosius Sells 175 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $343,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Brosius also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.22, for a total value of $67,763.50.

On Thursday, March 7th, Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.30, for a total transaction of $77,086.80.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Mark Brosius sold 32 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.29, for a total transaction of $12,105.28.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $396.43 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $403.76. The stock has a market cap of $140.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $384.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

