Mark Richard Mummert Sells 843 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Albemarle Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ALB stock opened at $129.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.65. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $106.69 and a 12-month high of $247.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.90 and a 200-day moving average of $125.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen cut shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

