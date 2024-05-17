Mark Richard Mummert Sells 843 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALBGet Free Report) SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Albemarle Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ALB stock opened at $129.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.65. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $106.69 and a 12-month high of $247.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.90 and a 200-day moving average of $125.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALBGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen cut shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

