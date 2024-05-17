Mark W. Miles Sells 1,118 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stock

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BERY opened at $60.72 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $69.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,701,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,886,000 after acquiring an additional 267,413 shares during the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,105,000 after acquiring an additional 328,541 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BERY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.60.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

