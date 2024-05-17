McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $4.75 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $202.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $581.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $134.40 and a 52-week high of $204.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.51 and a 200-day moving average of $175.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,071,414 shares of company stock worth $196,746,504 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

