Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Director Sells C$72,160.00 in Stock

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.16, for a total transaction of C$72,160.00.

Alejandro Larrive also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of Methanex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.50, for a total value of C$68,500.00.

Methanex Stock Performance

Methanex stock opened at C$73.00 on Friday. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of C$50.57 and a 1-year high of C$73.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.75.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( TSE:MX Get Free Report ) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.48. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.23 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 3.1876155 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

