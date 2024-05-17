Michael J. Sherin III Sells 3,000 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) CAO Michael J. Sherin III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $46,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,238.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $20.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73. The company has a market cap of $695.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.22.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.74 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMCX. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,492,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,145,000 after buying an additional 30,721 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,061 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $3,957,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 24,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWWM Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,068,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

Featured Stories

