Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,457,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,125,000 after purchasing an additional 592,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,345,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,695,000 after acquiring an additional 31,813 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,043,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,943,000 after acquiring an additional 697,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,725,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,023,000 after acquiring an additional 93,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,287,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,124,000 after purchasing an additional 35,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MAA opened at $136.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $158.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.00 and a 200-day moving average of $129.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.27%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

