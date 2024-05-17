Myron Maurice Stadnyk Acquires 5,000 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Stock

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,245.00.

Myron Maurice Stadnyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 3,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.10 per share, with a total value of C$48,300.00.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE VET opened at C$16.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$13.30 and a 1-year high of C$21.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$16.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.12.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Free Report ) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$522.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$593.34 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 34.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 1.6153082 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.71.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Further Reading

