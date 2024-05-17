NACCO Industries, Inc. (NC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2275 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

NACCO Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

NACCO Industries Price Performance

NYSE:NC opened at $31.79 on Friday. NACCO Industries has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $38.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average is $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries ( NYSE:NC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $53.29 million for the quarter.

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Maxwell sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $25,668.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,839.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered NACCO Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NACCO Industries

About NACCO Industries

(Get Free Report)

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.