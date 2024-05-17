Needham & Company LLC Cuts Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $200.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Globant from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered Globant from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.06.

GLOB opened at $177.66 on Friday. Globant has a 12-month low of $141.88 and a 12-month high of $251.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.03 and a 200-day moving average of $211.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). Globant had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $580.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Globant will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 122.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 15,800.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

