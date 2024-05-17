Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for N-able (NYSE:NABL)

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of N-able from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE NABL opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. N-able has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $15.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.86 and a beta of 0.40.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. N-able had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $108.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.86 million. Analysts anticipate that N-able will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of N-able by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,413,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,530,000 after buying an additional 80,385 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in N-able during the 4th quarter valued at $763,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in N-able by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 73,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 50,948 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of N-able by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of N-able during the third quarter valued at about $178,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

