Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Reddit (NYSE:RDDT)

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RDDT. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reddit in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Reddit from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Reddit from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Reddit from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Reddit from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 55.87.

Get Reddit alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RDDT

Reddit Trading Down 5.5 %

Reddit stock opened at 56.38 on Friday. Reddit has a 12-month low of 37.35 and a 12-month high of 74.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 48.13.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -2.34 by -5.85. The firm had revenue of 243.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 213.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Reddit’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reddit will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David C. Habiger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 34.00 per share, with a total value of 102,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately 846,804. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David C. Habiger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 34.00 per share, for a total transaction of 102,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately 846,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 5,975,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 413,684 shares in the company, valued at 13,361,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,084,798 shares of company stock valued at $35,038,975.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the first quarter valued at about $36,990,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reddit in the first quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Reddit in the first quarter worth approximately $103,051,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Reddit in the first quarter worth approximately $14,796,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Reddit in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Reddit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.