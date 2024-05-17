Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s current price.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upgraded Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Revolve Group

Revolve Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Revolve Group stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 65.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.15. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $23.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.40.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,735,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,466,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,615,000 after acquiring an additional 390,670 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 2,269.6% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 351,704 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,820,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 678,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 229,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.