Nerdy’s (NRDY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 94.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NRDY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Nerdy from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nerdy in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.82.

Get Nerdy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Nerdy

Nerdy Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NRDY opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $357.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.90. Nerdy has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 41.24% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nerdy will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $75,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,203,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,044,217.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $75,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,203,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,044,217.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $209,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,114.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 217,991 shares of company stock valued at $629,314 and sold 126,091 shares valued at $370,371. Insiders own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nerdy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 1,765.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the third quarter worth $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC bought a new position in shares of Nerdy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nerdy

(Get Free Report)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.