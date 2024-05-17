NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CMO Sells $57,181.40 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) CMO Heidi Cormack sold 4,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $57,181.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 88,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,235.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $13.06 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $15.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in NETGEAR by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 292,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 82,192 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 279.2% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 151,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 111,713 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 15.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 86,937 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in NETGEAR by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 440,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 175,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,465,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,635,000 after buying an additional 967,537 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of NETGEAR in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

