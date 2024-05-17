Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,913,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664,614 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 17.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,051,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360,775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,813,000 after buying an additional 7,635,657 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,323,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,706,000 after buying an additional 2,019,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,603,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,161,000 after buying an additional 1,047,645 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.48.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Newmont

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.