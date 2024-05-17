Northland Capmk Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Genasys in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Genasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Genasys’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 million. Genasys had a negative net margin of 71.72% and a negative return on equity of 45.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ GNSS opened at $1.90 on Friday. Genasys has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genasys during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in Genasys by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 54.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys during the third quarter worth approximately $651,000. 40.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

