NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWH) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.87). The company had revenue of C$123.99 million during the quarter.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Small Cap Techs Gaining Traction for Investors
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Squarespace’s Buyout Signals a Recovering Financial Market
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.