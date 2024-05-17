Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Position Boosted by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at $783,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,200,000 after acquiring an additional 43,339 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ODFL opened at $182.17 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.90 and a 52 week high of $227.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Baird R W upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $223.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total value of $3,524,819.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

