One Capital Management LLC Sells 912 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JPM opened at $202.47 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $134.40 and a one year high of $204.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $581.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,394.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,071,414 shares of company stock worth $196,746,504 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

