Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGIFree Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Organigram in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Organigram’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OGI. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Organigram from C$2.00 to C$2.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Organigram from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Organigram from C$4.95 to C$4.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$5.25 price target on Organigram and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Organigram Trading Up 5.7 %

OGI stock opened at C$2.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$284.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10. Organigram has a 12 month low of C$1.35 and a 12 month high of C$3.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Organigram (TSE:OGIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$36.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.13 million. Organigram had a negative net margin of 153.80% and a negative return on equity of 54.53%.

In related news, Director Donald Geoffrey Machum sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total transaction of C$62,964.80. 27.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Organigram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

