Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,818,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881,066 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Organon & Co. worth $40,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OGN. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 348,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 58,321 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 417.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 126,882 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 999,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after buying an additional 376,055 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 221,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 82,239 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 657,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after buying an additional 308,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Activity at Organon & Co.

In other news, insider Kirke Weaver acquired 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,723.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of OGN opened at $21.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.81. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $24.08.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 16.50%. Research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

