Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.36% of Ovintiv worth $43,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OVV. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 0.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its position in Ovintiv by 6.3% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OVV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.12.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $471,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,012.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,564 shares of company stock worth $5,260,818. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Down 1.4 %

OVV stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $55.95.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

About Ovintiv

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.