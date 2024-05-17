Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,570 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.76. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.55.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.65.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,777,314.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $851,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 662,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,314.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,457,938 shares of company stock valued at $415,665,719. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

