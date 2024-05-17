Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03), RTT News reports. Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 583.06% and a negative net margin of 445.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

Palatin Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PTN opened at $2.04 on Friday. Palatin Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $5.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Wednesday.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

