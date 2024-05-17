Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Raised to $650.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.46% from the company’s current price.

PH has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Argus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $560.20.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $539.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $548.37 and a 200-day moving average of $493.72. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $319.14 and a one year high of $570.15. The stock has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 11.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.1% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.