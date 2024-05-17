Paul Kearney Sells 10,387 Shares of Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) insider Paul Kearney sold 10,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $85,588.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sera Prognostics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SERA opened at $8.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $12.35.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 11,843.79%. Analysts predict that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Sera Prognostics by 56.0% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 584,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 209,762 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter worth about $509,000. Vanderbilt University acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

Further Reading

