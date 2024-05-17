PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,613,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,904 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.24% of PayPal worth $160,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $64.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. PayPal’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.