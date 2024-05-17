PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

PCG opened at $18.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PG&E has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $18.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

