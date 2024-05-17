Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Pioneer Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of PNBI opened at $23.32 on Friday. Pioneer Bankshares has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $27.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average is $22.25.

Pioneer Bankshares Company Profile

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc that provides various banking and related financial services to individual consumers, small to medium size businesses, and professional community in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

