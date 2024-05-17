PPL Co. (PPL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on July 1st

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2575 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

PPL has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. PPL has a payout ratio of 56.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PPL to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.72. PPL has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

