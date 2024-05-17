Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 228,337 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,195,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,337 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $42,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,275,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719,578 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,313,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,576,000 after acquiring an additional 310,079 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,142,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,128,000 after acquiring an additional 438,014 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,800,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,807,000 after acquiring an additional 164,334 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,459,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,123 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HST. UBS Group lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at $46,826,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

