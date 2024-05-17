Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,797 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 193,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $37,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.8% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 1,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RNR. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.00.

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of RNR stock opened at $226.89 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $174.22 and a fifty-two week high of $239.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.85. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.31.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.16 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 36.72 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.45%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.