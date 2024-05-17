Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,330,974 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,268,429 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Southwestern Energy worth $41,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,332,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,108 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 971,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 186,421 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,506,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SWN opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.90.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

