Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 102,775 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 102,775 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.18% of PulteGroup worth $40,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 3,463.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of PHM opened at $118.66 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $122.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.