Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 5,313 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $38,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTWO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

TTWO opened at $146.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.72 and a 12 month high of $171.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

