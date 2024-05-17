Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,434 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of US Foods worth $37,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $54.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $35.66 and a one year high of $55.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.00.
USFD has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on US Foods from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.
In related news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $2,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,802,423.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
