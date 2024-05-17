Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,434 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of US Foods worth $37,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $54.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $35.66 and a one year high of $55.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). US Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. Analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on US Foods from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $2,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,802,423.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

