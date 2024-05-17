Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of AMETEK worth $44,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 20.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 37.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in AMETEK by 7.2% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in AMETEK by 3.0% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 7.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $252,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,271.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,941 shares of company stock valued at $6,992,804. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $167.91 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.89 and a fifty-two week high of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.74. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AME. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.80.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

