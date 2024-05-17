Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.59% of Primerica worth $42,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $743,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $365,115.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,373.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $302,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,100,283. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $365,115.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,373.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,708 shares of company stock worth $1,648,677 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Trading Down 0.7 %

PRI opened at $224.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.10. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.15 and a 12-month high of $256.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.41.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $742.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.57 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRI. Raymond James downgraded shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.50.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

