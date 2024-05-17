Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,470 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $39,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,566,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,105,000 after purchasing an additional 308,236 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,882,000 after buying an additional 189,555 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,517,000 after buying an additional 1,204,573 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 841,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,817,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 840,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,707,000 after acquiring an additional 116,890 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $524,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at $11,929,922.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

View Our Latest Report on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.2 %

IBKR opened at $121.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.38. The firm has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.88.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 7.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.